LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig has second knee surgery, out long-term

LA Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig has undergone a successful left ACL (knee) surgery, just over a year after a similar procedure in late 2024.

According to LA, Puig is expected to fully recover and rejoin the team for the start of the 2027 MLS season.

The 26-year-old Spaniard sustained the initial knee injury during the second half of the 2024 Western Conference Final, helping propel the Galaxy to their record sixth MLS Cup presented by Audi title.

Puig missed the Galaxy's entire 2025 season, impacting the club's 14th-place finish in the Western Conference (30 points). The current injury timeline would see him miss back-to-back campaigns.

"I hope to be back soon, better than ever, and I hope you'll be waiting for me," Puig shared on Instagram.

Before these setbacks, the two-time MLS All-Star posted 29g/32a in 82 matches across all competitions for the Galaxy. He was named to the 2024 MLS Best XI.

In May 2024, Puig signed a long-term contract extension with LA through the 2027 season. The FC Barcelona product has occupied a Designated Player roster spot.