Charlotte FC sign defender Harrison Afful to new contract

“Harry played an important role in our 2022 season, and we’re excited to have him back in our locker room for the upcoming campaign," Charlotte sporting director Zoran Krneta said in an official statement.

The 36-year-old veteran's contributions will go beyond the pitch during the Crown's second MLS season, as he'll also work with the club's scouting department as part of the new deal.

Charlotte FC have re-signed defender Harrison Afful through the end of the 2023 season with an option for 2024, the club announced Wednesday.

Returning to the pitch ⤵️ @thekingharrison has signed a new contract and will serve in player professional role for 2023.

A Ghanian international with over 80 senior caps, Afful played 21 games for Charlotte during their inaugural MLS season following a seven-year stint with the Columbus Crew. His time in Ohio was highlighted by 6g/18a over 164 regular-season appearances and winning MLS Cup and Campeones Cup in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

His latest contract allows the longtime defender to slowly make the transition to a player development role as he enters the twilight of his career.

"We are thrilled he will be spending his time off the pitch with Thomas, Lisandro, and our excellent scouting department to set the foundations of what is sure to be an excellent career off the pitch once his playing days are done," Krneta said.

Charlotte have been relatively quiet in terms of signings so far this offseason, although they have reportedly inked Burnley midfielder Ashley Westwood and are said to have reached a verbal agreement with Racing Club forward Enzo Copetti. Several players have been moved out ahead of head coach Christian Lattanzio's first full season in charge – most recently striker Daniel Ríos, who was transferred to Liga MX side Chivas de Guadalajara.