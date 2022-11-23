Houston Dynamo FC sign free agent Andrew Tarbell as goalkeeping depth

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Houston Dynamo FC have signed free agent goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell to a two-year contract with a club option for an additional year, the club announced Wednesday.
“Andrew is an experienced MLS goalkeeper who brings a winning mentality to our locker room and adds competition to our goalkeeping position,” Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in a statement. “We talked about adding more quality and depth to our roster this offseason and Andrew’s signing aligns with that intention. Plus, his experience on three different MLS playoff clubs will be invaluable as we restore a winning mentality at our club. We welcome Andrew and his family to the city of Houston.”
The 29-year-old, who will serve as a backup to starter Steve Clark, spent the last two years in a similar role behind Brad Stuver at Austin FC.
Before joining Austin, Tarbell spent the 2020 season with the Columbus Crew, earning clean sheets in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games against Nashville SC and the New England Revolution en route to winning MLS Cup.
He spent his first four seasons in MLS with the San Jose Earthquakes, where he was the No. 1 goalkeeper in 2018. Tarbell has 53 appearances across seven MLS seasons.
The signing comes on the heels of Houston acquiring midfielder Artur from Columbus and selecting forward Ifunanyachi Achara in the first round of Stage 2 of the 2022 MLS Re-Entry Draft.
