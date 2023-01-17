Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes re-sign homegrown defender Tommy Thompson

The San Jose Earthquakes have re-signed homegrown defender Tommy Thompson through the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024, the club announced Tuesday.

The 27-year-old returns to San Jose as the organization's longest-tenured player following the retirement of midfielder Shea Salinas. He'll become the first player in club history to play each of his first 10 professional seasons with the Earthquakes.

“Tommy is a talented player, a positive influence in our locker room, and a role model for our community,” San Jose general manager Chris Leitch said in a release. “His longevity with the club is a testament to his hard work and determination, and we’re excited to welcome him back for 2023.”

Thompson was San Jose's first-ever homegrown signing in 2014, becoming a regular fixture for the first team over the last nine seasons with 184 MLS appearances – fourth in club history behind Chris Wondolowski (376), Salinas (332) and Ramiro Corrales (250). Over that time, he scored five goals and dished out 11 assists playing mostly as a wide defender and in midfield.

San Jose are seeking a bounce-back campaign in 2023 after finishing last on the Western Conference table in 2022 (8W-15L-11D, 35 points). They're heading into the first year under new head coach Luchi Gonzalez, who was hired as the permanent replacement for the departed Matias Almeyda in August.

