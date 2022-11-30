Atlanta United sign forward Derrick Etienne Jr. in free agency

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Atlanta United have signed winger Derrick Etienne Jr. in free agency, the club announced Wednesday. He was last with Columbus Crew and signs through 2025 with options for 2026 and 2027.

The 26-year-old Haitian international is entering his eighth MLS season. He’s produced 17 goals and 17 assists across 148 MLS games, also playing for the New York Red Bulls and FC Cincinnati.

“Derrick is a versatile winger who fits the profile of a player we were looking to bring in,” vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release.

“We’re excited to secure his services as he was a top free agent coming off an excellent season and heading into the prime of his career. Derrick has a great mentality, knows the league well and we are looking forward to him being a big part of the team going forward.”

Etienne entered MLS as a homegrown player for the Red Bulls. He has seven goals in 36 appearances for Haiti.

Atlanta are entering their second full season under head coach Gonzalo Pineda, with Luiz Araujo and Edwin Mosquera as two key wingers. Thiago Almada, who’s at the World Cup with Argentina, can also play out wide.

The Five Stripes won MLS Cup in 2018 but have missed the playoffs in two of the past three seasons.