Toronto FC, Canada midfielder Jonathan Osorio reach long-term deal

Osorio, 30, was just with Canada at the 2022 FIFA World Cup , appearing in all three of their group-stage games. He has seven goals in 60 caps with Les Rouges.

“Jonathan represents the club and the city, and we are proud to have one of the top Canadian players on our side," TFC president Bill Manning said in a club statement. "He is a true professional and a real competitor who wants to strive every year for trophies. His passion and love for Toronto FC represent what we are as a club, and we know he will contribute to further success.”

Osorio was a free agent after his contract expired at the end of the 2022 season. He is the club's all-time leader in appearances (318).

Toronto FC and midfielder Jonathan Osorio have agreed to a three-year contract through 2025 with an option for 2026, the club announced Monday.

Earlier this year, Osorio became the first TFC player to surpass 300 all-competitions appearances for the club. He signed a homegrown deal ahead of the 2013 season and has only featured for TFC during his career. His 58 goals across all competitions are third in Toronto's history behind Sebastian Giovinco (83) and Jozy Altidore (79).

"Ten years ago, my dream was to play for this club. Today, my dream is to make history with Toronto FC and take the club back to where it belongs," Osorio said. "This club and city mean everything to me. I am excited to continue to play in the biggest games at BMO Field in front of our fans and compete to be successful and win trophies every year."

Osorio was part of TFC's treble-winning side in 2017, which won MLS Cup, the Supporters' Shield and Canadian Championship. He has won four Canadian Championships with the club.

"I have enjoyed working with Jonathan this past season, and I'm excited to know he's returning to the club for the long-term," head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said. "Everyone knows what Jonathan has done for the club. He has established himself as a leader on and off the field. His work ethic and commitment to the club are important to us moving forward."

Osorio was among the most coveted free agents in MLS, with interest both domestically and abroad, but he stays in Toronto. The midfielder has been a decade-long constant for the club, now as Bradley and Co. continue to overhaul the roster.

The Reds have more moves to make as they prepare for 2023 around a core of Lorenzo Insigne, Federico Bernardeschi, Michael Bradley, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Osorio and more.

TFC finished 13th in the Eastern Conference last season, the first as Bradley arrived after leading LAFC. Italian international wingers Insigne and Bernardeschi joined in the summer as Designated Players; 2023 will be their first full season with the club.