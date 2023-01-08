Source: Houston Dynamo finalizing signing of Franco Escobar

A two-time Major League Soccer champion, most recently as part of LAFC's MLS Cup-Supporters' Shield double-winning side in 2022, the 27-year-old Argentine is a proven veteran who also helped Atlanta United capture the league title in 2018, his debut season in the league.

Escobar offers Houston defensive versatility as a right back who's also capable of playing as a right CB in a back three formation.

The Rosario native would be the seventh offseason signing by the Dynamo, who head into the 2023 campaign with newly-hired head coach Ben Olsen at the helm. Looking for their first Audi MLS Cup Playoff berth since 2017, the club has been particularly active in recent days, announcing the arrivals of veteran left back Brad Davis (free agency) and Paraguayan forward Iván Franco (loan from Club Libertad).

Escobar, who joined Atlanta from childhood club Newell's Old Boys, has six goals and seven assists over 91 regular season and playoff games. He famously scored the second and definitive goal in the Five Stripes' 2-0 win over the Portland Timbers in MLS Cup 2018.