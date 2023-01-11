Atlanta United sign goalkeeper Clément Diop in free agency

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Atlanta United have signed free-agent goalkeeper Clément Diop through the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024, the club announced Wednesday.
The 29-year-old joins Atlanta after spending the first part of the 2022 season with Inter Miami CF and the second with the New England Revolution, who traded for Diop in August but declined his option at the end of the year. In total, he finished the season with three matches played, all starts for Miami.
Diop joins Brad Guzan and Quentin Westberg as veteran options in Atlanta. Guzan missed most of 2022 with an Achilles injury, while Westberg joined in free agency after four years of rotating in and out of the starting role for Toronto FC.
“Clément brings more MLS experience to our roster and goalkeeping group,” Atlanta United VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said. “We feel confident in the group we have brought together with Brad, Quentin and now Clément added to the mix.”
Diop, who represents Senegal internationally, first moved to the US in 2015 to play for LA Galaxy II in the USL Championship after beginning his professional career with Amiens SC in France. He earned a first-team promotion the next offseason, signing with the LA Galaxy in 2016.
Mostly used as a backup so far in MLS, his best seasons for games-started came in 2017 (15 starts with the Galaxy) and 2020 (20 starts with CF Montréal from 2018-21).
As a United States Green Card holder, Diop will not occupy an international shot.
Atlanta United begin their 2023 MLS season at home against the San Jose Earthquakes on Feb. 25 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
