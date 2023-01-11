Atlanta United sign goalkeeper Clément Diop in free agency

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Atlanta United have signed free-agent goalkeeper Clément Diop through the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024, the club announced Wednesday.

The 29-year-old joins Atlanta after spending the first part of the 2022 season with Inter Miami CF and the second with the New England Revolution, who traded for Diop in August but declined his option at the end of the year. In total, he finished the season with three matches played, all starts for Miami.

Diop joins Brad Guzan and Quentin Westberg as veteran options in Atlanta. Guzan missed most of 2022 with an Achilles injury, while Westberg joined in free agency after four years of rotating in and out of the starting role for Toronto FC.