Canada roster: 15 MLS players called for January camp

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch has named 15 MLS players to his 20-man roster for a January training camp that continues preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
GOALKEEPERS (2)
- Luka Gavran - Toronto FC
- James Pantemis - Portland Timbers
DEFENDERS (8)
- Noah Abatneh - Atlético Ottawa
- Zorhan Bassong - Sporting Kansas City
- Matteo de Brienne - GAIS
- Richie Laryea - Toronto FC
- Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty - CF Montréal
- Kamal Miller - Portland Timbers
- Ralph Priso - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Joel Waterman - Chicago Fire FC
MIDFIELDERS (7)
- Jeevan Badwal - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Mathieu Choinière - LAFC
- Marcelo Flores - Tigres UANL
- Shola Jimoh - Inter Toronto FC
- Jayden Nelson - Austin FC
- Jonathan Osorio - Toronto FC
- Jacob Shaffelburg - LAFC
FORWARDS (3)
- Tiago Coimbra - Halifax Wanderers FC
- Rayan Elloumi - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Jacen Russell-Rowe - Columbus Crew
MLS call-ups are bolded above.
January friendy
- Jan. 17 vs. Guatemala - 10 pm ET | BMO Stadium - Los Angeles, California
Canada's first camp of the year before co-hosting this summer's 2026 World Cup alongside the United States and Mexico runs from Jan. 8-18 in Irvine, California.
As part of the camp, Les Rouges will play an international friendly on Jan. 17 against Guatemala at BMO Stadium, home of LAFC.
MLS-heavy roster
Due to the January camp falling outside an official FIFA window, Canada's squad is made up predominantly of North American-based players who are currently out of season.
The MLS-heavy contingent is led by Toronto FC (Luka Gavran, Richie Laryea, Jonathan Osorio) and Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Jeevan Badwal, Rayan Elloumi, Ralph Priso) with three call-ups apiece.
LAFC (Mathieu Choinière, Jacob Shaffelburg) and Portland Timbers (Kamal Miller, James Pantemis) both have two players on Marsch's squad, followed by one call-up each for Austin FC (Jayden Nelson), Chicago Fire FC (Joel Waterman), Columbus Crew (Jacen Russell-Rowe), CF Montréal (Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty) and Sporting Kansas City (Zorhan Bassong).
Odds & ends
Vancouver's trio of Badwal, Elloumi and Priso are all receiving their first call-ups to Canada's senior team.
Tigres UANL midfielder Marcelo Flores also got the nod from Marsch after joining CanMNT's November camp as a training player. Capped three times by Mexico, the 22-year-old is eligible for a one-time switch from El Tri to Les Rouges under FIFA rules.
Other newcomers include Canadian Premier League standouts Tiago Coimbra (Halifax Wanderers FC), Noah Abatneh (Atlético Ottawa) and Shola Jimoh (Inter Toronto FC), as well as Matteo de Brienne (GAIS).
Other than de Brienne, Canada's Europe-based players are in-season and weren't called up by Marsch.