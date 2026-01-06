Canada roster: 15 MLS players called for January camp

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch has named 15 MLS players to his 20-man roster for a January training camp that continues preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

As part of the camp, Les Rouges will play an international friendly on Jan. 17 against Guatemala at BMO Stadium, home of LAFC .

Canada's first camp of the year before co-hosting this summer's 2026 World Cup alongside the United States and Mexico runs from Jan. 8-18 in Irvine, California.

Due to the January camp falling outside an official FIFA window, Canada's squad is made up predominantly of North American-based players who are currently out of season.

Odds & ends

Vancouver's trio of Badwal, Elloumi and Priso are all receiving their first call-ups to Canada's senior team.

Tigres UANL midfielder Marcelo Flores also got the nod from Marsch after joining CanMNT's November camp as a training player. Capped three times by Mexico, the 22-year-old is eligible for a one-time switch from El Tri to Les Rouges under FIFA rules.

Other newcomers include Canadian Premier League standouts Tiago Coimbra (Halifax Wanderers FC), Noah Abatneh (Atlético Ottawa) and Shola Jimoh (Inter Toronto FC), as well as Matteo de Brienne (GAIS).