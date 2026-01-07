Real Salt Lake acquire midfielder Zach Booth

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Real Salt Lake have acquired midfielder Zach Booth on loan from Eredivisie side Excelsior, the club announced on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old US youth international's loan lasts through the 2026 season and includes a purchase option.

Booth has 4g/2a in 52 professional matches for Excelsior and FC Volendam, both in Holland.

He spent time in RSL's youth academy before beginning his professional career at English Premier League side Leicester City.

"RSL is home – I was part of the first Academy group when the group relocated to Herriman,” Booth said. “I’m grateful for the development the club gave me through those years as a player and as a person.

"It’s a dream come true for me to have the opportunity to play for the fans at America First Field – and to contribute my talents to the club, the team culture, and to the state of Utah. I am ready to compete and contribute everything I have to RSL. It just feels right to be back and I look forward to every moment.”