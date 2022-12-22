Transfer Tracker

NYCFC add defender Tony Alfaro in free agency

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

New York City FC have signed free-agent defender Tony Alfaro through the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024, the club announced Thursday.

The 29-year-old center back has one goal and two assists in 68 league appearances (42 starts). He started his MLS career after Seattle Sounders FC drafted him in 2016, then he spent the last two seasons (2021-22) with D.C. United.

“We are delighted to welcome Tony to the club,” NYCFC sporting director David Lee said in a release. “We are always looking at ways to continue to improve our roster, and with the addition of Leagues Cup this season, building a deep roster will be critical to be competitive across all competitions. We feel that Tony will add depth and quality at the center back position.”

The Mexican-born defender also played for Liga MX’s Chivas in 2019. He was part of Seattle’s MLS Cup-winning group in 2016, too.

“I would like to thank the club for giving me the opportunity to be able to play in this great city and in front of its amazing fans – it was a no-brainer for me,” Alfaro said. “I look forward to meeting everyone and hope to contribute to more team success this upcoming season.”

Alfaro joins Maxime Chanot and Thiago Martins as experienced center backs on NYCFC’s roster. Alex Callens, an MLS Defender of the Year finalist in 2022, remains a free agent.

NYCFC are entering their first full season under head coach Nick Cushing, who took over midway through 2022 when Ronny Deila departed to lead Belgium’s Standard Liege. Despite that change, the 2021 MLS Cup winners still made the Eastern Conference Final.

