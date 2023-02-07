LA Galaxy re-sign center back Eriq Zavaleta

A veteran center back, Zavaleta has played in 144 MLS regular-season games across stops with Seattle Sounders FC (2013), Chivas USA (2014), Toronto FC (2015-21) and the Galaxy (2022-present). At the international level, Zavaleta has tallied two goals in 19 games played for El Salvador since debuting in 2021.

LA open the 2023 season with an El Trafico clash against defending MLS Cup champions LAFC at the Rose Bowl on Feb. 25 (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They returned to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2022, losing in the Western Conference Semifinals to their cross-city rival.