LA Galaxy re-sign center back Eriq Zavaleta

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
The LA Galaxy have re-signed El Salvador international defender Eriq Zavaleta to a new deal through the 2024 MLS season, the club announced Tuesday.
The 30-year-old was out of contract after spending the 2022 campaign with LA, making six appearances across all competitions.
A veteran center back, Zavaleta has played in 144 MLS regular-season games across stops with Seattle Sounders FC (2013), Chivas USA (2014), Toronto FC (2015-21) and the Galaxy (2022-present). At the international level, Zavaleta has tallied two goals in 19 games played for El Salvador since debuting in 2021.
Zavaleta projects as a depth piece for LA, who count Séga Coulibaly, Martín Cáceres and Chris Mavinga as other experienced options. They also have homegrowns Marcus Ferkranus and Jalen Neal, the latter of whom is primed for more first-team minutes after making his US men’s national team debut last month.
LA open the 2023 season with an El Trafico clash against defending MLS Cup champions LAFC at the Rose Bowl on Feb. 25 (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They returned to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2022, losing in the Western Conference Semifinals to their cross-city rival.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant