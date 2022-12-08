Transfer Tracker

Austin FC bring back defender Hector Jimenez

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Austin FC logo generic

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

Austin FC have signed defender Hector Jimenez to a new contract through the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024, the club announced Thursday.

Jimenez was a free agent after the Verde & Black declined his contract option.

“I’m very happy to return to Austin FC after so many great moments here over the last two years,” Jimenez said in a release. “I can’t wait to get back out in front of the fans at Q2 Stadium.”

Jimenez first signed with Austin before their expansion season in 2021, tallying a goal and five assists across 39 appearances. He spent seven years with Columbus Crew and three with LA Galaxy before joining Austin, winning MLS Cup twice with LA and once with Columbus.

Now age 34, Jimenez has mainly offered depth at fullback. For his MLS career, he has 7g/30a in 225 matches between the regular season and playoffs.

“Hector’s quality, experience, and leadership are noticeable both on the pitch and in the locker room,” Austin sporting director Claudio Reyna said in a release. “We are delighted to keep him here in Austin.”

Austin, entering their third-ever season, made the Western Conference Final in 2022.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Austin FC Hector Jimenez

Related Stories

Minnesota United sign defender Zarek Valentin in free agency
Official: Colorado Rapids acquire Kévin Cabral from LA Galaxy
Insider notebook: Zardes to Austin? Copetti to Charlotte? Vancouver shopping?
More News
More News
Minnesota United sign defender Zarek Valentin in free agency
Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United sign defender Zarek Valentin in free agency
Official: Colorado Rapids acquire Kévin Cabral from LA Galaxy
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Official: Colorado Rapids acquire Kévin Cabral from LA Galaxy
Austin FC bring back defender Hector Jimenez
Transfer Tracker

Austin FC bring back defender Hector Jimenez
What’s next? Advice for USA World Cup stars & mentality for 2026
Voices: DaMarcus Beasley

What’s next? Advice for USA World Cup stars & mentality for 2026
Your Thursday Kickoff: Kévin Cabral and Gyasi Zardes could be on the move
The Daily Kickoff

Your Thursday Kickoff: Kévin Cabral and Gyasi Zardes could be on the move
Copa América 2024 in USA? Concacaf president addresses "speculation"

Copa América 2024 in USA? Concacaf president addresses "speculation"
More News
Video
Video
Major League Soccer and EA SPORTS reveal 2023 eMLS season 
0:35

Major League Soccer and EA SPORTS reveal 2023 eMLS season 
2023 eMLS Season
0:35

2023 eMLS Season
Where Does the USMNT Go From Here? | Club & Country Today
24:49

Where Does the USMNT Go From Here? | Club & Country Today
Is this the USMNT's Moment? | Club & Country Today
14:14

Is this the USMNT's Moment? | Club & Country Today
More Video