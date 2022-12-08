Austin FC bring back defender Hector Jimenez

“I’m very happy to return to Austin FC after so many great moments here over the last two years,” Jimenez said in a release. “I can’t wait to get back out in front of the fans at Q2 Stadium.”

Jimenez was a free agent after the Verde & Black declined his contract option.

Austin FC have signed defender Hector Jimenez to a new contract through the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024, the club announced Thursday.

Here for Austin. 🌳 @Hector__J16 signs a new contract with the VERDE & Black! pic.twitter.com/mL8NsFnB2t

Jimenez first signed with Austin before their expansion season in 2021, tallying a goal and five assists across 39 appearances. He spent seven years with Columbus Crew and three with LA Galaxy before joining Austin, winning MLS Cup twice with LA and once with Columbus.

Now age 34, Jimenez has mainly offered depth at fullback. For his MLS career, he has 7g/30a in 225 matches between the regular season and playoffs.

“Hector’s quality, experience, and leadership are noticeable both on the pitch and in the locker room,” Austin sporting director Claudio Reyna said in a release. “We are delighted to keep him here in Austin.”

Austin, entering their third-ever season, made the Western Conference Final in 2022.