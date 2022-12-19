Philadelphia Union re-sign goalkeeper Joe Bendik

The Philadelphia Union have re-signed goalkeeper Joe Bendik to a one-year deal through the 2023 MLS season, the club announced Monday.

The 33-year-old was out of contract after the 2022 campaign, when Philly finished second in the Supporters’ Shield race and as the MLS Cup runner-up.

“Joe is integral to our goalkeeper unit, which was the best in the league last season,” Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release.

“His hard work, professionalism, and the way he connects with both veterans and young players is beneficial to the entire team. We’re happy to have come to an agreement and welcome him back as a mentor and leader in our locker room.”

Bendik has played in MLS since 2012 after starting his professional career in Norway. He has 22 clean sheets in 181 regular-season games across time with the Portland Timbers, Toronto FC, Orlando City SC and Columbus Crew.

Alongside homegrown goalkeeper Matt Freese, he’s served as a backup to Jamaican international Andre Blake – the only three-time Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year. That’s limited Bendik to five appearances with Philadelphia.