Houston Dynamo sign left back Brad Smith in free agency

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Houston Dynamo FC have signed left back Brad Smith in free agency, the club announced Friday.

The 28-year-old Australian international joins through the 2024 season with club options for 2025-26. He’s recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last July, hitting the open market after D.C. United declined his contract option.

“Brad is an experienced international left back with a history of winning in our league,” Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in an official statement.

“He brings an extra attacking element to our left back position, valuable competition in our backline, and a winning pedigree to our locker room. We are excited to welcome Brad and his family to Houston.”

Smith has competed in five MLS seasons, originally arriving in 2018 while on loan with Seattle Sounders FC. He’s recorded three goals and 12 assists across 79 regular-season games, plus helped Seattle win MLS Cup in 2019.

The Liverpool academy product offers Houston another left back alongside incumbent starter Adam Lundqvist. The Swedish defender has played for Houston since 2018.

Smith is Houston’s second prominent intra-league addition this offseason after they acquired midfielder Artur in a trade with the Columbus Crew. In the buildup to head coach Ben Olsen’s first year, they cleared several senior roster spots and created salary budget space.

The Dynamo are chasing their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance since 2017. The Western Conference club will begin their 2023 campaign on Feb. 25 at FC Cincinnati (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

