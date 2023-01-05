Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy sign defender Chris Mavinga in free agency

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Chris Mavinga

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The LA Galaxy have their first new signing ahead of the 2023 MLS season, announcing Thursday they’ve acquired defender Chris Mavinga in free agency.

The 31-year-old center back reunites with Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney after their mutual time spent at Toronto FC, signing through the 2024 season. 

“Chris brings experience, quality and more championship pedigree to our back line,” Vanney said in an official statement. “We are pleased to add him to our group and look forward to him being an important contributor.”

The Congolese international played 124 regular-season games with Toronto after arriving in 2017 from Russian top-flight side Rubin Kazan. He memorably was part of TFC’s treble-winning side that year, when they captured MLS Cup, Supporters’ Shield and Canadian Championship titles.

Mavinga played alongside several soon-to-be LA teammates – namely left back Raheem Edwards and midfielder Mark Delgado – while in Toronto. Now, he projects as a key center back for the Galaxy alongside Martín Cáceres and Séga Coulibaly.

"After proudly representing Toronto FC for six seasons it's not easy to say 'goodbye' to you, TFC family," Mavinga wrote in a farewell message posted on his official Twitter page Thursday.

" … Toronto fans, you have been an unwavering support during my ups and downs and I will always be grateful to you."

LA are entering their third year under Vanney’s leadership, having made the Western Conference Semifinals in 2022. They’ll open their 2023 campaign on Feb. 25 when facing El Trafico rivals LAFC at the Rose Bowl (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), a rematch of that Audi MLS Cup Playoffs clash.

Atlanta United transfer defender Alan Franco to Brazil's São Paulo
LA Galaxy sign free-agent midfielder Memo Rodríguez
Nashville SC add defender Nick DePuy in trade with LA Galaxy
