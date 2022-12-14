DC United sign former Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
D.C. United have signed free-agent goalkeeper Alex Bono through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Wednesday.
An eight-year MLS veteran, Bono spent all of his previous professional career at Toronto FC, helping the club win the treble (MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield, Canadian Championship) in 2017 while recording a personal-best 13 clean sheets that season. In total, the 28-year-old has 29 clean sheets in 135 regular-season and Audi MLS Cup Playoff appearances.
“Alex is joining the club with a ton of MLS experience after eight years with Toronto FC,” D.C. United president of soccer operations Dave Kasper said in a statement.
“He is an excellent shot stopper and has all the goalkeeping tools to help us win games in MLS. We are excited to add him to our roster and continue to reinforce our goalkeeping depth chart.”
Competition at keeper?
Bono joins a D.C. United team that has been active this winter ahead of head coach Wayne Rooney's first full season in charge. Following a Wooden Spoon-worthy 2022, the Black-and-Red have already signed winger-turned-fullback Pedro Santos, as well as defenders Mohanad Jeahze and Derrick Williams.
After giving up a league-worst 72 goals, D.C. also brought in another starting-caliber goalie in Tyler Miller, who spent the last three years with Minnesota United FC.
United went through several keepers last season, including Bill Hamid, Rafael Romo, Jon Kempin and David Ochoa.
