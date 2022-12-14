DC United sign former Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono

D.C. United have signed free-agent goalkeeper Alex Bono through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Wednesday.

An eight-year MLS veteran, Bono spent all of his previous professional career at Toronto FC, helping the club win the treble (MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield, Canadian Championship) in 2017 while recording a personal-best 13 clean sheets that season. In total, the 28-year-old has 29 clean sheets in 135 regular-season and Audi MLS Cup Playoff appearances.

“Alex is joining the club with a ton of MLS experience after eight years with Toronto FC,” D.C. United president of soccer operations Dave Kasper said in a statement.