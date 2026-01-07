Toronto FC re-sign Derrick Etienne Jr.

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

Toronto FC have re-signed midfielder Derrick Etienne Jr. through the 2026 season with options for the 2027 and 2027-28 seasons, the club announced Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Haitian international returns for a third season with Toronto after recording 3g/4a in 48 appearances across the last two campaigns.

Etienne Jr. has contributed 38g/31a in 322 appearances across all competitions since debuting as a Red Bull New York homegrown product in 2016. He has also completed MLS stints with Atlanta United, Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati.

Internationally, Etienne Jr. has 8g/10a in 45 caps with Haiti. He recently helped the island nation qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, returning to the global tournament for the first time in 52 years.