New England Revolution re-sign midfielder Emmanuel Boateng

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

The New England Revolution have re-signed midfielder Emmanuel Boateng through the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024, the club announced Friday.

Boateng was a free agent after spending the last two seasons with New England, tallying four goals and seven assists in 39 matches (12 starts) for the club. The 29-year-old winger, who was in preseason camp, was part of the Revs’ record-setting 2021 Supporters’ Shield squad.

“We are pleased to have Ema re-sign with the Revolution,” sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said in a release. “Ema has been a great contributor to our team both on and off the field, and I’m excited to have him return to our club.”

Boateng, who will occupy a supplemental roster slot, brings 13 goals and 21 assists in 160 league games (80 starts) over seven seasons with the LA Galaxy, D.C. United, Columbus Crew and New England. The Ghana native began his professional career in Sweden’s top-flight Allsvenskan with Helsingborgs IF from 2013-15.

Boateng gives New England plenty of options out wide as they chase an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return in 2023. The club also has Dylan Borrero, Nacho Gil and homegrown like Damian Rivera and Esmir Bajraktarevic.