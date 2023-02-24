Transfer Tracker

New England Revolution re-sign midfielder Emmanuel Boateng

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Ema Boateng

© Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

The New England Revolution have re-signed midfielder Emmanuel Boateng through the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024, the club announced Friday.

Boateng was a free agent after spending the last two seasons with New England, tallying four goals and seven assists in 39 matches (12 starts) for the club. The 29-year-old winger, who was in preseason camp, was part of the Revs’ record-setting 2021 Supporters’ Shield squad.

“We are pleased to have Ema re-sign with the Revolution,” sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said in a release. “Ema has been a great contributor to our team both on and off the field, and I’m excited to have him return to our club.”

Boateng, who will occupy a supplemental roster slot, brings 13 goals and 21 assists in 160 league games (80 starts) over seven seasons with the LA Galaxy, D.C. United, Columbus Crew and New England. The Ghana native began his professional career in Sweden’s top-flight Allsvenskan with Helsingborgs IF from 2013-15.

Boateng gives New England plenty of options out wide as they chase an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return in 2023. The club also has Dylan Borrero, Nacho Gil and homegrown like Damian Rivera and Esmir Bajraktarevic.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker New England Revolution Emmanuel Boateng

Related Stories

Houston Dynamo sign Colombian midfielder Luis Caicedo
FC Dallas sign defender Sam Junqua
LA Galaxy sign midfielder Uri Rosell
More News
More News
Your Friday Kickoff: Watch guide for action-packed MLS is Back weekend
The Daily Kickoff

Your Friday Kickoff: Watch guide for action-packed MLS is Back weekend
New England Revolution re-sign midfielder Emmanuel Boateng
Transfer Tracker

New England Revolution re-sign midfielder Emmanuel Boateng
Matchday 1 means MLS is Back! How to watch & what to know

Matchday 1 means MLS is Back! How to watch & what to know
"Christmas Eve" arrives for St. Louis CITY SC with first-ever MLS match

"Christmas Eve" arrives for St. Louis CITY SC with first-ever MLS match
Houston Dynamo: "Fight" from Héctor Herrera must support roster overhaul
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Houston Dynamo: "Fight" from Héctor Herrera must support roster overhaul
Hamstring injury rules Chicharito out of LA Galaxy’s El Trafico opener vs. LAFC
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Hamstring injury rules Chicharito out of LA Galaxy’s El Trafico opener vs. LAFC
More News
Video
Video
MLS is Back! Here are your top storylines for Matchday 1
0:54

MLS is Back! Here are your top storylines for Matchday 1
Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. TOR | February 19, 2023
14:58

Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. TOR | February 19, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Toronto FC | February 19, 2023
4:07

HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Toronto FC | February 19, 2023
GOAL: Ayo Akinola, Toronto FC - 90th minute
0:31

GOAL: Ayo Akinola, Toronto FC - 90th minute
More Video