Philadelphia Union re-sign Ben Bender

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

The Philadelphia Union have re-signed midfielder Ben Bender through June 2027 with an option through June 2028, the club announced Wednesday.

The 24-year-old made eight appearances across all competitions for the Union during their 2025 Supporters' Shield-winning season.

Previously, he contributed 8g/8a in 61 total matches for Charlotte FC, who selected him No. 1 overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

“Ben has been a positive addition and has made meaningful contributions since returning to the Union last May,” said head coach Bradley Carnell. “When given opportunities, he’s consistently made the most of them, bringing a high level of competitiveness and a strong work ethic to the pitch every day.

"We’re confident in his continued development and future impact with the team.”