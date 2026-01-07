Philadelphia Union re-sign Ben Bender

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
The Philadelphia Union have re-signed midfielder Ben Bender through June 2027 with an option through June 2028, the club announced Wednesday.
The 24-year-old made eight appearances across all competitions for the Union during their 2025 Supporters' Shield-winning season.
Previously, he contributed 8g/8a in 61 total matches for Charlotte FC, who selected him No. 1 overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.
“Ben has been a positive addition and has made meaningful contributions since returning to the Union last May,” said head coach Bradley Carnell. “When given opportunities, he’s consistently made the most of them, bringing a high level of competitiveness and a strong work ethic to the pitch every day.
"We’re confident in his continued development and future impact with the team.”
Philadelphia begin their 2026 MLS Season on Feb. 21 with a visit to D.C. United (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant