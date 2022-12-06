Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United sign goalkeeper Clint Irwin in free agency

TRANSFER_16x9-Clint-Irwin

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Minnesota United FC have signed free-agent goalkeeper Clint Irwin, the club announced Tuesday.

Irwin, who was last with the Colorado Rapids, joins through the 2024 MLS season with a club option.

The 33-year-old has a decade of MLS experience, posting 34 clean sheets across 137 games with Colorado and Toronto FC.

Irwin gives Minnesota another goalkeeping option beyond Dayne St. Clair, who just represented Canada the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They had Tyler Miller as a back-up, but he signed with D.C. United in free agency.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Minnesota United sign goalkeeper Clint Irwin in free agency
Minnesota United sign goalkeeper Clint Irwin in free agency
