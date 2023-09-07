Your Thursday Kickoff: Ranking 2023’s MLS Goal of the Matchday winners

Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi is one step closer to an eighth Ballon d'Or award. The Argentine forward was part of the 30-player shortlist announced Wednesday . The winner will be announced on Oct. 30 in Paris. The annual award recognizes the world's best male soccer player in the 2022–23 season.

It’s a Thursday. It’s September. It’s an international break. It’s pretty quiet around here. Why don’t we sit back and rank some goals?

Here are the best AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday winners (so far).

This was absolutely not a shot lol

Don’t worry, Löwen gets redemption on this list a bit later.

Also not a shot. However, I’m willing to suspend disbelief just a little bit more here and consider that maybe, just maybe, Bernardeschi meant to score this Olimpico on purpose. Kind of seems a bit lucky though. I’m sure that good fortune only continued for Toronto here on out...

This is…uh…just a normal goal. I mean, I couldn’t do it. But…

Fan votes are fun.

This is definitely one of the goals scored from outside the box this year.

Not going to lie, my brain kind of broke when I saw Justen Glad on the list. It made a little more sense, though, when I remembered this one was more about the stakes of the goal than the quality of the goal itself. Then again, the stakes weren’t exactly sky-high. Still, it’s a good goal to earn a late draw.

Pretty turn at the top of the box. Decent finish into the bottom left corner. A good goal. That’s kind of all there is to say here.

Puig. Top of the box. Screamer. It’s a staple of the genre for a reason.

Boyd threw a 100 MPH fastball from distance. But the keeper got a hand on it. In my opinion, that hurts his score here. We’ll catch up with Boyd a little later though.

The 21-year-old thumped this one past my favorite for Goalkeeper of the Year, Roman Burki, as Seattle rolled to a huge win over St. Louis. It’s probably the most fun Seattle have had all year.

It’s a good hit from distance but I’ll be real here and say Miguel Berry got totally robbed this week. Didn’t Atlanta folks used to be good at fan polls?

Lucho doing Lucho things. It’s impressive to bring down a long diagonal the way he did and then finish in traffic. It’s also not even in the top 100 impressive Lucho things this season.

We’ve got a pretty ruthless half-volley from Klauss here. It’s a good reminder of just how scary St. Louis can be when he’s healthy. I’ve missed him.

Puig took the ball at midfield, no one bothered to stop him from that point and he curled his shot into the bottom right corner. Impressive. But maybe a bit run-of-the-mill compared to other goals on this list. Which is why we’re about to take a big leap in scores for no real reason other than I felt like it.

It’s not just that Gallagher blew past RSL’s defense and hit a screamer. It’s that he blew past RSL’s defense and hit a screamer that went in off the underside of the crossbar. That’s like 150 bonus points purely for aesthetic purposes, and then like 50 more because he’s a fullback.

People make goals so stressful sometimes. They get out there and sprint and juke and try to kick the ball as hard as they can. It’s so extra. Calm down. Take a page from Samuel Adeniran’s book and just stroll into the box and flick the ball with the outside of your left foot with the power and accuracy to have it blow by one of the league’s best keepers from a tight angle. Easy.

GG takes the ball off his chest at full sprint here and then skies it over the top of the keeper to set up a tap-in for himself once it lands about 20 seconds later. It’s beautiful in Giakoumakis’ “hunts small game with a bazooka” way of going about things.

There are other curlers from distance in this list, but Boyd pulled off one of the best of the bunch here. He’s basically in the corner of the 18-yard box and just rips it anyway. Even better, he’s in front of the largest crowd in MLS history. He’s at the Rose Bowl, it’s July 4, and it’s El Trafico. Stakes and setting matter in important lists like these.

We at The Daily Kickoff are of the belief that the best free kicks are the free kicks where the ball goes right where an overeager keeper used to be. It reminds us that, as always, the lesson is “never try.” Thank you, Eduard Löwen

The goal itself is just a tap-in. But my goodness, Lionel Messi earned it. His outside-of-the-foot pass to Benjamin Cremaschi impressed the Red Bulls so much that they all stopped to appreciate it for a moment as Messi moved toward goal. To be fair, holy smokes, how did he even see that? Who does that? It’s easily one of the best team goals of the season.

Big man bike? Big man bike.

It’s not even the best bike of Benteke’s career, but it still took Charlotte by surprise to see him hurtling through the air. You can almost see them shift from “WOW LOOK AT THAT HE’S FLYING” to “OH NO!” in real-time.

This isn’t even Almada’s best goal on the list, but it is the only goal on that involves banking the ball off a free-kick wall and immediately making up for it with an absurd half-volley that like five humans in the world could have kicked at full force without watching it sail into the last row of the stadium. He basically alley-ooped a 360-degree windmill dunk off the backboard to himself.

This is also not Almada’s best goal on the list. But it is the most game-winningest. Almada got the Goal of the Year competition started off with a bang thanks to his stoppage-time, buzzer beating free-kick winner against San Jose.

This is one of those goals that you see teams try across the sport hundreds of times every year. It works once a year. San Jose left back Miguel Trauco happened to be that once. Behold: A volley from the top of the box off a corner that actually goes in.

Before he became famous, Robert Taylor was just hanging around MLS, intercepting passes from teammates that weren’t even meant for him, taking them off his chest, and sending home ridiculous volleys from outside the box against one of the league’s all-time great keepers. Stars, man. They’re just like us.

Poor Tyler Miller, man. A couple of weeks after D.C. head coach Wayne Rooney suggested publicly that Miller’s sweeper-keeper positioning meant someone would probably beat him from distance soon, Pablo Ruiz took it to heart. Ruiz took the ball 68.24 yards away from goal and casually placed into the side netting. Somehow, this isn’t even the best goal from midfield this season. It wasn’t even the best goal from midfield that month. What a league.

I had a perfect angle to see this one in person. I remember mumbling to myself afterward, “Was this the coolest thing I’ve seen in my life?” And then I got kind of sad thinking that, perhaps, I would never see anything in person quite so impressive again. So, for being good enough to cause an existential crisis, we’ve ranked this as one of the best goals of the year.

José Martinez got 71.8% of the fan vote for his wild, air-bending half-volley from 30-plus yards that gave Philadelphia a late draw against Orlando. 71.8%. Of a fan vote. For José Martinez. Do you know how many people around the league despise this man for what he’s done to their team as one of the league’s best defensive midfielders? And he still got 71.8%. That should tell you everything you need to know.

Anyway, Martinez tried this exact shot from distance like 800 times before and it finally went in. I look forward to when it works again in about five years or so.