Atlanta United's Giorgos Giakoumakis wins Goal of the Matchday

Goal of the Matchday 13: Giorgos Giakoumakis

MLSsoccer staff

Giorgos Giakoumakis' outstanding 2023 debut season with Atlanta United got that much better with his Matchday 13 golazo that earned the Greek striker AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday honors.

The winter Designated Player signing from Scottish powerhouse Celtic FC, who's got six goals in nine appearances, sealed the Five Stripes' midweek 4-0 drubbing of the Colorado Rapids with a 90-minute stunner: Control, technique, poise and a chip over the charging William Yarbrough – Giakoumakis put all his goal-scoring talent on display in one amazing sequence that earned 40.2% of the fan vote.

His closest competition was none other than teammate Thiago Almada, with the Argentine World Cup winner adding yet another free kick masterpiece to his collection, accounting for 30.8% of the vote.

Third place (22.8%) went to rookie breakout performer Brandon Cambridge, whose left-footed curler was the first of his two goals on the night that inspired Charlotte FC's 2-1 comeback win over Chicago Fire in just his fourth-ever league appearance.

Lucas Zelarayán rounds out the competition (6.2%) with a spectacular individual effort that highlighted the Crew's 2-0 home victory against the LA Galaxy.

Check out all of the nominees below.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Goal of the Matchday Giorgos Giakoumakis Atlanta United FC

Related Stories

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 13
Portland Timbers' Evander wins Goal of the Matchday
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 12
More News
More News
U-20 World Cup: USA prepare for "pressure moments" ahead of Ecuador opener
National Writer: Charles Boehm

U-20 World Cup: USA prepare for "pressure moments" ahead of Ecuador opener
Charlotte FC, Chicago Fire FC fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violations
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Charlotte FC, Chicago Fire FC fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violations
Minnesota United suffer Robin Lod injury blow as Emanuel Reynoso addresses absence

Minnesota United suffer Robin Lod injury blow as Emanuel Reynoso addresses absence
Atlanta United's Giorgos Giakoumakis wins Goal of the Matchday

Atlanta United's Giorgos Giakoumakis wins Goal of the Matchday
MLS Matchday 14: Best Parlay Picks

MLS Matchday 14: Best Parlay Picks
MLS Matchday 14: Best Bets and Predictions

MLS Matchday 14: Best Bets and Predictions
More News
Video
Video
Top storylines heading into Matchday 14 | Headlines
1:07

Top storylines heading into Matchday 14 | Headlines
Goal of the Matchday 13: Giorgos Giakoumakis
0:29

Goal of the Matchday 13: Giorgos Giakoumakis
WHAT A SAVE! Which was the best on Matchday 13?
1:48

WHAT A SAVE! Which was the best on Matchday 13?
Can Jesús Ferreira be stopped? | Quicker Stats
0:48

Can Jesús Ferreira be stopped? | Quicker Stats
More Video