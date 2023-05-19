Atlanta United's Giorgos Giakoumakis wins Goal of the Matchday

Giorgos Giakoumakis ' outstanding 2023 debut season with Atlanta United got that much better with his Matchday 13 golazo that earned the Greek striker AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday honors.

The winter Designated Player signing from Scottish powerhouse Celtic FC, who's got six goals in nine appearances, sealed the Five Stripes' midweek 4-0 drubbing of the Colorado Rapids with a 90-minute stunner: Control, technique, poise and a chip over the charging William Yarbrough – Giakoumakis put all his goal-scoring talent on display in one amazing sequence that earned 40.2% of the fan vote.

His closest competition was none other than teammate Thiago Almada, with the Argentine World Cup winner adding yet another free kick masterpiece to his collection, accounting for 30.8% of the vote.

Lucas Zelarayán rounds out the competition (6.2%) with a spectacular individual effort that highlighted the Crew's 2-0 home victory against the LA Galaxy.