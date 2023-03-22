Goal of the Matchday

Atlanta United's Thiago Almada wins Goal of the Matchday

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Goal of the Matchday winner (4): Thiago Almada

There was only one likely outcome here, right?

Thiago Almada has topped AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday voting for the second time during the 2023 MLS season (88.6%). The Atlanta United star’s latest haul arrives after Matchday 4 and follows up on the Argentine World Cup-winning star’s Matchday 1 goal award.

This time, Almada’s golden strike arrived during first-half stoppage time of a 5-1 rout of the Portland Timbers, unleashing a swerving free kick to the top corner from nearly 35 yards out.

That stunning effort contributed to a 2g/2a showing from Almada, giving him Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire honors for the second time this year. Buzz about his soaring transfer value – potentially to an MLS-record level – has only gained steam.

With Almada the runaway winner, Chicago Fire FC striker Kacper Przybylko (4.8%), New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou (3.7%) and FC Dallas winger Alan Velasco (2.9%) were left fighting for voting fractions.

Check out all of the nominees below.

Goal of the Matchday Thiago Almada Atlanta United FC

Canada vs. Curaçao: How to watch & stream, preview of Nations League game
