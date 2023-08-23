St. Louis CITY's Samuel Adeniran wins Goal of the Matchday

Although separated by more than a month due to the Leagues Cup pause in the regular season, St. Louis CITY SC made it back-to-back AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday wins, with Samuel Adeniran laying claim to the Matchday 27 prize after Eduard Löwen won in Matchday 26.

In a 6-3 win over Austin FC, Adeniran came off the bench to score a second-half brace, which included an audacious poked finish with the outside of his left foot after taking on Austin FC defenders. The 24-year-old forward received 51.1% of the fan vote.

2nd place (29.8%), Aidan Morris: The US international midfielder got the ball rolling for Columbus Crew in a 3-0 Hell is Real triumph over FC Cincinnati with a perfectly-struck blast from distance into the upper corner to give the Crew an early lead.

3rd place (13.8%), Federico Bernardeschi: The Italian international single-handedly tried to pull Toronto FC back into their Canadian Classique showdown against CF Montréal with a brace, including a sensational left-footed rocket from outside the box off a feed from fellow Italian international Lorenzo Insigne.

4th place (5.3%), Corey Baird: The Dynamo scored three goals in the opening 14 minutes en route to a 5-0 rout of the Portland Timbers, including Corey Baird’s chip after being played behind the Timbers' defense via a filthy back-heel pass from Adalberto Carrasquilla.