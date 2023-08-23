Goal of the Matchday

St. Louis CITY's Samuel Adeniran wins Goal of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

Although separated by more than a month due to the Leagues Cup pause in the regular season, St. Louis CITY SC made it back-to-back AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday wins, with Samuel Adeniran laying claim to the Matchday 27 prize after Eduard Löwen won in Matchday 26.

In a 6-3 win over Austin FC, Adeniran came off the bench to score a second-half brace, which included an audacious poked finish with the outside of his left foot after taking on Austin FC defenders. The 24-year-old forward received 51.1% of the fan vote.

2nd place (29.8%), Aidan Morris: The US international midfielder got the ball rolling for Columbus Crew in a 3-0 Hell is Real triumph over FC Cincinnati with a perfectly-struck blast from distance into the upper corner to give the Crew an early lead.

3rd place (13.8%), Federico Bernardeschi: The Italian international single-handedly tried to pull Toronto FC back into their Canadian Classique showdown against CF Montréal with a brace, including a sensational left-footed rocket from outside the box off a feed from fellow Italian international Lorenzo Insigne.

4th place (5.3%), Corey Baird: The Dynamo scored three goals in the opening 14 minutes en route to a 5-0 rout of the Portland Timbers, including Corey Baird’s chip after being played behind the Timbers' defense via a filthy back-heel pass from Adalberto Carrasquilla.

Check out all of the nominees below:

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Goal of the Matchday Samuel Adeniran St. Louis CITY SC

Related Stories

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 27
St. Louis CITY SC's Eduard Löwen wins Goal of the Matchday
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 26
More News
More News
St. Louis CITY's Samuel Adeniran wins Goal of the Matchday
Goal of the Matchday

St. Louis CITY's Samuel Adeniran wins Goal of the Matchday
Your Tuesday Kickoff: Previewing tonight’s massive US Open Cup semifinals
The Daily Kickoff

Your Tuesday Kickoff: Previewing tonight’s massive US Open Cup semifinals
Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake: How to watch, stream US Open Cup semifinal

Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake: How to watch, stream US Open Cup semifinal
Colorado Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough out with knee injury

Colorado Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough out with knee injury
How to watch & stream 2023 US Open Cup
US Open Cup

How to watch & stream 2023 US Open Cup
Messi Mania takes Open Cup: Cincinnati “up for the challenge” vs. Miami
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Messi Mania takes Open Cup: Cincinnati “up for the challenge” vs. Miami
More News
Video
Video
Goal of the Matchday 27: Samuel Adeniran
0:17

Goal of the Matchday 27: Samuel Adeniran
WHAT A SAVE! Check out the best stops in Matchday 27!
1:33

WHAT A SAVE! Check out the best stops in Matchday 27!
Playoff push! Which Western Conference teams should be worried?
11:04
Extratime

Playoff push! Which Western Conference teams should be worried?
Playoff push! Which Eastern Conference teams should be worried?
9:47
Extratime

Playoff push! Which Eastern Conference teams should be worried?
More Video