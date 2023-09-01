LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig wins Goal of the Matchday

Puig earned 52.3% of the vote to take home the honors, marking the second time this season he's won the award and the third since joining the Galaxy in 2022. The goal – a long rang blast following a lung-busting dribble through the center of the pitch – brought his goal contribution tally to eight in his last six regular-season matches.

2nd place (35.5%), Luciano Acosta: Every Landon Donovan MLS MVP campaign needs a few signature moments, and Acosta added another to his résumé Wednesday with a first-time knuckler to help FC Cincinnati beat Atlanta United, 2-1, on the road.

3rd place (6.8%), Andres Jasson: NYCFC got a massive boost to their Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoff hopes courtesy of a Jasson curler in a 2-0 home win over CF Montréal. The homegrown winger showed off his quick feet on the dribble before burying his attempt upper-ninety.

4th place (5.4%), Tyler Boyd: The Galaxy winger kicked off Cali Clásico's goal bonanza by dropping San Jose defender Jonathan Mensah to the turf and then tucking his finish inside the near post.