LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig wins Goal of the Matchday

Riqui Puig's dominant summer continued Wednesday with a Team of the Matchday-caliber performance in the LA Galaxy's 3-2 win over the San Jose Earthquakes. Now he adds an AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday win for Matchday 29 to his accolades.
Puig earned 52.3% of the vote to take home the honors, marking the second time this season he's won the award and the third since joining the Galaxy in 2022. The goal – a long rang blast following a lung-busting dribble through the center of the pitch – brought his goal contribution tally to eight in his last six regular-season matches.
2nd place (35.5%), Luciano Acosta: Every Landon Donovan MLS MVP campaign needs a few signature moments, and Acosta added another to his résumé Wednesday with a first-time knuckler to help FC Cincinnati beat Atlanta United, 2-1, on the road.
3rd place (6.8%), Andres Jasson: NYCFC got a massive boost to their Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoff hopes courtesy of a Jasson curler in a 2-0 home win over CF Montréal. The homegrown winger showed off his quick feet on the dribble before burying his attempt upper-ninety.
4th place (5.4%), Tyler Boyd: The Galaxy winger kicked off Cali Clásico's goal bonanza by dropping San Jose defender Jonathan Mensah to the turf and then tucking his finish inside the near post.
