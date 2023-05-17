Portland Timbers' Evander wins Goal of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

Portland Timbers midfielder Evander is racking up the awards from Matchday 12, nabbing AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday to add to his Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire nod.

The Brazilian took home 40.4% of the vote for his snazzy turn-and-shot that capped a 3-1 home win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner was second in the voting with 30.7% following a frozen-rope strike from outside the box that inspired a 2-1 comeback victory at the Colorado Rapids. It was the German's first league goal since the 2021 MLS campaign and followed a midweek US Open Cup match vs. Minnesota United FC where he scored two dramatic equalizers to force penalty kicks.

LAFC forward Dénis Bouanga slotted third (18%) for a long-distance rip in his team’s 3-0 win at Real Salt Lake, an effort that vaulted the Gabon international into the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead (nine goals). New York Red Bulls attacker Omir Fernandez placed last (10.9%) for a top-shelf effort that powered a 1-0 win over rivals New York City FC.

Check out all of the nominees below.

