San Jose Earthquakes' Miguel Trauco wins Goal of the Matchday

The golazos came out in full force in Matchday 25, with San Jose Earthquakes left back Miguel Trauco earning AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday honors following a world-class volley.

The Peruvian international racked up 47.5% percent of the fan vote thanks to his stunning first-time finish off of Cristian Espinoza's corner-kick delivery to the edge of the 18-yard box. A likely AT&T 5G Goal of the Year nominee, Trauco's brilliant piece of skill also rounded out the Quakes' 2-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC.

2nd place (33%), Xherdan Shaqiri: Chicago's superstar Designated Player put the finishing touches on a 3-0 victory over CF Montréal in brilliant fashion, linking up with Maren Haile-Selassie on a set piece before unleashing a long-distance screamer into the upper 90.

3rd place (12.8%), Carlos Vela: LAFC's all-time leading scorer broke the deadlock in a 3-0 win over St. Louis CITY SC with his usual class, leaving defenders in the dust and beating Roman Bürki via a lethal breakaway.