Atlanta United's Thiago Almada wins Goal of the Matchday

The first AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday of 2023 has gone to Atlanta United’s star midfielder, whose world-class free kick earned 38.3% of the final vote.

The Argentine World Cup winner’s performance was so impressive that he collectively earned nearly 70% of the overall vote. His first goal, a bar-down shot from atop the 18-yard box, placed second with 31.2% of the tally.

Third place belonged to Austin FC star Sebastián Driussi (16.7%) for his lobbed chip, while St. Louis CITY SC striker João Klauss (13.8%) brought up the rear with his outside-the-boot game-winner. Both of those nominees occurred in a 3-2 comeback victory for St. Louis over Austin, the expansion club’s first three points arriving in their MLS debut.