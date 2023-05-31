St. Louis CITY SC's Eduard Löwen wins Goal of the Matchday

As it turned out, the winner of AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 15 wasn’t a long shot, but it was to the player who scored from the longest distance.
St. Louis CITY SC midfielder Eduard Löwen was the landslide winner, taking 63.8% of the vote for his curling free kick over Thomas Hasal in a 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC that measured 44.7 yards, the second-longest direct free-kick goal in MLS since the start of the 2015 season, per Opta.
Columbus Crew forward Yaw Yeboah took second (16.3%) for his left-footed bullet past Joe Willis less than 90 seconds into what would be a 3-1 loss to Nashville SC.
Homegrown midfielder Noel Buck finished third (11.2%) for his long-distance, left-footed rocket into the side netting in the New England Revolution’s wild 3-3 draw with Chicago Fire FC.
And Erik Thommy took fourth (8.7%) for his mazy run through the Portland Timbers' defense in Sporting Kansas City’s 4-1 home win.
Check out all of the nominees below.