Inter Miami's Robert Taylor wins Goal of the Matchday

The voting window is shut and the inevitable is confirmed: Inter Miami CF midfielder Robert Taylor scored the AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 2.

Taylor topped the four-man race with 48% of the vote, all courtesy of a scorching chest-and-volley that sealed a 2-0 victory over preseason favorites Philadelphia Union.

Shortly after subbing on, Miami’s Finnish international collected a chipped pass from Jean Mota. Then instincts kicked in as he launched an unstoppable shot past Union goalkeeper Andre Blake from 20 yards out.

Second place belonged to Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayán (26.5%) for a twist-and-finish that began his brace and a 2-0 win over D.C. United. Zelarayán earned Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire honors for his efforts.

Toronto FC forward Federico Bernardeschi (18.3%) got third place for his solo effort in a 1-1 draw at Atlanta United, while defender Carlos Akapo (7.2%) brought up the rear for his near-post roofer that punched a 2-1 victory for the San Jose Earthquakes over Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Check out all the nominees below.

