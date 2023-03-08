Inter Miami's Robert Taylor wins Goal of the Matchday

The voting window is shut and the inevitable is confirmed: Inter Miami CF midfielder Robert Taylor scored the AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 2.

Taylor topped the four-man race with 48% of the vote, all courtesy of a scorching chest-and-volley that sealed a 2-0 victory over preseason favorites Philadelphia Union.

Shortly after subbing on, Miami’s Finnish international collected a chipped pass from Jean Mota. Then instincts kicked in as he launched an unstoppable shot past Union goalkeeper Andre Blake from 20 yards out.