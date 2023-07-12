LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig wins Goal of the Matchday

The resurgent LA Galaxy are taking home back-to-back AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday awards. This time, it's Riqui Puig who earned the Matchday 24 honor with 43.3% of the vote after teammate Tyler Boyd snagged the top spot for Matchday 23.
Puig's outside-of-the-box banger secured a much-needed 3-1 win for the Galaxy over the Philadelphia Union, marking the first time his side has rattled off consecutive victories all season. LA are now undefeated in seven matches and sit just three points back of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line.
FC Cincinnati wingback Álvaro Barreal took home second place (31.5%) for his clever finish from a tough angle that nutmegged Charlotte FC's Guzmán Corujo en route to nestling inside the far post. The impressive strike completed a 2-2 road comeback for the current Supporters' Shield leaders.
Ibrahim Aliyu finished third (15.7%) for finishing off a brilliant tiki-taka team move for Houston Dynamo FC in their 2-2 home draw against Sporting KC, and NYCFC homegrown Justin Haak rounds out the vote (9.5%) with his upper-seven rocket in the Cityzens' 1-1 road draw against the Columbus Crew.
Check out all of the nominees below: