Inter Miami embrace Leagues Cup pressure vs. Club Necaxa

If Inter Miami CF needed any extra motivation in Leagues Cup 2025, they got it from some familiar faces on Thursday night.

"Let’s not even mention Seattle with Cruz Azul," he added about the Rave Green’s historic 7-0 dismantling of the reigning Concacaf Champions Cup winners.

" Cincinnati beat Monterrey, who were great at the Club World Cup . And Cincinnati beat them very, very well," head coach Javier Mascherano told reporters on Friday about the Orange & Blue’s 3-2 victory .

Back for more

Miami also won their Leagues Cup opener, overcoming Atlas FC 2-1 on Wednesday thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Marcelo Weigandt.

However, Mascherano seeks a more commanding performance on Saturday against fellow LIGA MX side Necaxa (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

"We have an idea of what we’re going to do tomorrow. And to be honest, like I always say, we’ll try to play the best possible starting XI," Mascherano said, suggesting little changes to the squad he used against Atlas.

"… The important thing is to try to maintain this good dynamic the team is on, not only in terms of results but performances as well."

Those performances are expected to improve with the integration of star midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, who impressed in Wednesday’s debut with the Herons, alongside Lionel Messi, a fellow 2022 FIFA World Cup winner with Argentina who served up both assists in the club’s Phase One opener.

"He’s someone who feels much better when he’s playing compared to when he’s resting," Mascherano said of the legendary No. 10.