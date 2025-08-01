Inter Miami embrace Leagues Cup pressure vs. Club Necaxa

If Inter Miami CF needed any extra motivation in Leagues Cup 2025, they got it from some familiar faces on Thursday night.
"Cincinnati beat Monterrey, who were great at the Club World Cup. And Cincinnati beat them very, very well," head coach Javier Mascherano told reporters on Friday about the Orange & Blue’s 3-2 victory.
"Let’s not even mention Seattle with Cruz Azul," he added about the Rave Green’s historic 7-0 dismantling of the reigning Concacaf Champions Cup winners.
Back for more
Miami also won their Leagues Cup opener, overcoming Atlas FC 2-1 on Wednesday thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Marcelo Weigandt.
However, Mascherano seeks a more commanding performance on Saturday against fellow LIGA MX side Necaxa (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
"We have an idea of what we’re going to do tomorrow. And to be honest, like I always say, we’ll try to play the best possible starting XI," Mascherano said, suggesting little changes to the squad he used against Atlas.
"… The important thing is to try to maintain this good dynamic the team is on, not only in terms of results but performances as well."
Those performances are expected to improve with the integration of star midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, who impressed in Wednesday’s debut with the Herons, alongside Lionel Messi, a fellow 2022 FIFA World Cup winner with Argentina who served up both assists in the club’s Phase One opener.
"He’s someone who feels much better when he’s playing compared to when he’s resting," Mascherano said of the legendary No. 10.
"… Unless he feels fatigued and lets us know, the idea is that he’s always going to play."
Necaxa challenge
For Mascherano, all focus is on obtaining a positive result against a Necaxa side that beat Atlanta United, 3-1, in Leagues Cup midweek.
"It’s going to be a tough game where we’ll have to take sufficient measures," he said. "Especially to minimize their offensive phase and try to have the option to win the game."
Another win would further clear Miami’s path towards one of four quarterfinal spots available to MLS sides ahead of closing Phase One action against Pumas UNAM on Aug. 6.
Still, Mascherano is taking things one match at a time.
"There are two games left, so many things can happen," Mascherano said. "So what keeps you alive is trying to play a good game, getting a good result and taking it from there."