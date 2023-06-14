Columbus Crew's Lucas Zelarayán wins Goal of the Matchday

Goal of the Matchday

Consider it a formality.

Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayán has won AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday in a landslide, earning 60.8% of the vote for his Matchday 18 stunner.

The Armenian international provided a surefire AT&T 5G Goal of the Year candidate in the 93rd minute of the Crew’s 2-1 win at Chicago Fire FC last Saturday. From nearly 61 yards out (beyond midfield), Zelarayán unleashed a frozen-rope shot that beat goalkeeper Spencer Richey as he retreated and could only watch a viral social media moment unfold.

After Zelarayán, others were left picking up the pieces.

Houston Dynamo FC defender Franco Escobar placed second (16.7%) for a top-drawer volley in his side's 4-0 win over LAFC. FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta slotted third (14.4%) after splashing home a looped volley in their 1-1 draw at Vancouver Whitecaps FC. And San Jose Earthquakes defender Miguel Trauco brought up the rear (8.1%) following a top-bins rocket in their 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union.

Check out all the nominees below.

