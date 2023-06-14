Columbus Crew's Lucas Zelarayán wins Goal of the Matchday

Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayán has won AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday in a landslide, earning 60.8% of the vote for his Matchday 18 stunner.

The Armenian international provided a surefire AT&T 5G Goal of the Year candidate in the 93rd minute of the Crew’s 2-1 win at Chicago Fire FC last Saturday. From nearly 61 yards out (beyond midfield), Zelarayán unleashed a frozen-rope shot that beat goalkeeper Spencer Richey as he retreated and could only watch a viral social media moment unfold.