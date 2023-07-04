Atlanta United's Thiago Almada wins Goal of the Matchday

Goal of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

Atlanta United star midfielder Thiago Almada is the AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday winner for Matchday 22, earning 41.2% of the fan vote for his venomous volley in a 2-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union.

Almada followed up his own direct free kick blocked by the Union wall with a thunderous strike for his eighth goal of the season. Earlier this season, Almada also won Goal of the Matchday following MLS is Back weekend and Matchday 4. His three awards are the most by a single player in 2023.

Cucho Hernández took second place (28.7%) for his backheel flick off Alexandru Matan’s low-driven cross that helped the Columbus Crew to a 2-1 win over the New York Red Bulls, stretching the club's unbeaten streak to six matches (5W-0L-1D).

Matías Pellegrini's stunning first goal for New York City FC, a left-footed side volley that spun into the top corner following Braian Cufré's cross, took third place (21.9%). It was the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over CF Montréal as NYCFC snapped an 11-match unbeaten streak.

Emanuel Reynoso’s Olimpico (goal straight from a corner kick) in Minnesota United FC’s 4-1 rout of the Portland Timbers placed fourth (8.1%).

Check out all of the nominees below:

