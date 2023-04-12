Goal of the Matchday

Seattle Sounders FC's Josh Atencio wins Goal of the Matchday

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Goal of the Matchday 7: Josh Atencio

In a landslide, Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Josh Atencio has won AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 7.

The 21-year-old homegrown’s golazo took home a whopping 58.9% of the vote, courtesy of a first-time strike that started a 3-0 victory over St. Louis CITY SC. Atencio’s first-ever MLS goal vaulted Seattle over the expansion club into the Western Conference lead, all as he more than admirably filled in for João Paulo.

LAFC forward Dénis Bouanga (16%) almost completed an MLS awards triple crown for his stunning volley, which was part of a hat trick in a 3-0 rout of Austin FC. Odds are Bouanga will be just fine with his Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire and Team of the Matchday presented by Audi honors.

Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz (14.7%) pinged his way into third place for a bar-down strike that began a 3-1 rally over Charlotte FC. And New England Revolution winger Dylan Borrero (10.4%) curled home a right-footed stunner to ignite a 4-0 demolition of CF Montréal, slotting into fourth place.

Check out all of the nominees below.

Goal of the Matchday Josh Atencio Seattle Sounders FC

Related Stories

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 7
Toronto FC's Federico Bernardeschi wins Goal of the Matchday
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 6
More News
More News
Your Friday Kickoff: Which Matchday 8 game packs the most punch?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Friday Kickoff: Which Matchday 8 game packs the most punch?
NYCFC select architect, contractor for new Queens-based stadium

NYCFC select architect, contractor for new Queens-based stadium
Jordan Morris brings new "level of intensity" into USMNT-Mexico
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Jordan Morris brings new "level of intensity" into USMNT-Mexico
Rivalry returns: Seattle Sounders look to punish "wounded" Portland Timbers

Rivalry returns: Seattle Sounders look to punish "wounded" Portland Timbers
New York Red Bulls forward Dante Vanzeir suspended and fined

New York Red Bulls forward Dante Vanzeir suspended and fined
Why this El Trafico is the most consequential yet for LA Galaxy, LAFC
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Why this El Trafico is the most consequential yet for LA Galaxy, LAFC
More News
Video
Video
Top storylines heading into Matchday 8 | Headlines
0:53

Top storylines heading into Matchday 8 | Headlines
Can LAFC's Dénis Bouanga maintain his MVP form against LA Galaxy? | Quicker Stats
0:30

Can LAFC's Dénis Bouanga maintain his MVP form against LA Galaxy? | Quicker Stats
What is plaguing the LA Galaxy before El Trafico?
11:51

What is plaguing the LA Galaxy before El Trafico?
POINT BLANK! Check out the best stops from Matchday 7
1:42

POINT BLANK! Check out the best stops from Matchday 7
More Video