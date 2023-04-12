Seattle Sounders FC's Josh Atencio wins Goal of the Matchday

In a landslide, Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Josh Atencio has won AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 7.
The 21-year-old homegrown’s golazo took home a whopping 58.9% of the vote, courtesy of a first-time strike that started a 3-0 victory over St. Louis CITY SC. Atencio’s first-ever MLS goal vaulted Seattle over the expansion club into the Western Conference lead, all as he more than admirably filled in for João Paulo.
LAFC forward Dénis Bouanga (16%) almost completed an MLS awards triple crown for his stunning volley, which was part of a hat trick in a 3-0 rout of Austin FC. Odds are Bouanga will be just fine with his Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire and Team of the Matchday presented by Audi honors.
Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz (14.7%) pinged his way into third place for a bar-down strike that began a 3-1 rally over Charlotte FC. And New England Revolution winger Dylan Borrero (10.4%) curled home a right-footed stunner to ignite a 4-0 demolition of CF Montréal, slotting into fourth place.
Check out all of the nominees below.