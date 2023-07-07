LA Galaxy's Tyler Boyd wins Goal of the Matchday

Goal of the Matchday

Another El Tráfico, another AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday award for LA Galaxy winger Tyler Boyd.

Just like he did in Matchday 8, the offseason signing scored a stunner vs. crosstown rival LAFC. For this Matchday 23 version, Boyd’s far-post curler helped jumpstart a 2-1 victory before an MLS-record crowd of 82,110 fans at the Rose Bowl on July 4. Boyd led the pack with a whopping 52% of the fan vote.

Inter Miami CF striker Josef Martínez placed second (32.8%) following an acrobatic scissor-kick volley that sealed a 2-2 comeback draw vs. the Columbus Crew. The goal was his 104th regular-season tally, tying Dwayne De Rosario for the ninth-most in MLS history.

Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig (8.5%) placed third for his lung-busting run and sliding finish that won El Tráfico, and Crew midfielder Darlington Nagbe (6.6%) rounded out the ballot following his volley at Miami.

