Sporting Kansas City sign defender Alan Montes from Necaxa

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Sporting Kansas City have acquired center back Alan Montes on loan from LIGA MX side Club Necaxa, the club announced Friday.

The 24-year-old Mexican, who will occupy an international roster spot, is on loan through the remainder of the 2025 season with a purchase option.

Since making his LIGA MX debut for Los Rayos in 2020, Montes has spent time with the first, second, and youth teams at Necaxa and CF Monterrey. Eventually securing his spot in the Necaxa first team, Montes went on to produce 4g/1a in 59 professional appearances.

Montes joins a center back core of Jansen Miller, Joaquín Fernández and Robert Voloder in Kansas City.

Sporting are chasing an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot, sitting six points below the Western Conference cutoff line in 13th place with 10 games remaining.