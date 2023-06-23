Philadelphia Union's José Martínez wins Goal of the Matchday

Goal of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

Philadelphia Union midfielder José Martinez is the runaway AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday winner for Matchday 20, earning 71.8% of the fan vote for his spectacular, long-range blast.

The Union snatched a late 2-2 draw at Orlando City SC in stunning fashion, with Martínez unleashing an absolute banger from way out that conjured memories of the legendary Roberto Carlos with its nasty whip and pace.

It was understandably hard to compete with El Brujo's golazo, but LA Galaxy forward Preston Judd was a worthy contender, coming in second place (12.5%) thanks to his acrobatic header in a 2-2 draw against Sporting Kansas City.

Austin FC's Diego Fagúndez showed off his scoring touch with a lovely finish from the edge of the box in a 3-0 blowout of Texas rivals FC Dallas that garnered 9.3% of the fan vote.

Rounding out the nominees (6.5%) is Ben Bender's second strike in a two-goal performance for Charlotte FC during Wednesday night's 2-2 draw at the New York Red Bulls.

Check out all the goals below:

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
