St. Louis CITY's João Klauss wins Goal of the Matchday

For the first time in club history, a St. Louis CITY SC player has topped AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday voting.

João Klauss led the Matchday 5 pack after his venomous side volley (38.1%) helped stun Real Salt Lake during the expansion club’s 4-0 road victory. The Brazilian striker, one of two Designated Players on the newcomers, added a second tally before full-time as the league leaders moved to 5W-0L-0D on the year.

Second place went to LAFC forward Dénis Bouanga (25.7%) after his double-meg goal sealed a 2-1 win over FC Dallas – all after his legendary trip back from international duty with Gabon.

Inter Miami CF fullback Franco Negri (19.3%) and Chicago Fire FC center back Carlos Terán (16.9%) finished in third and fourth place, respectively, after a 3-2 showdown that went Chicago’s way. Negri’s outside-the-foot play and Terán’s tight-angle shot highlighted a thriller at DRV PNK Stadium.

Check out all of the nominees below.

