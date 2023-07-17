Goal of the Matchday

St. Louis CITY SC's Eduard Löwen wins Goal of the Matchday

Goal of the Matchday 26: Eduard Löwen

Eduard Löwen is making a habit of winning AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday, claiming the prize for a second time this season thanks to a brilliant Matchday 26 free kick.

The St. Louis CITY SC midfielder, who also gave us Matchday 15's best strike, was back at it Saturday night, curling a dead ball over a five-man wall and into the upper corner of the net to put the finishing touches on the expansion side's 3-0 win over Inter Miami. Löwen's latest masterpiece received an overwhelming 45 per cent of the fan vote. 

2nd place (31.3%), Lucas Zelarayán: The Argentine-born Armenian international unleashed a first-time screamer from distance, his second goal of the night in a 3-2 loss at the Portland Timbers.

3rd place (13.2%), José Martínez: El Brujo has become something of a golazo specialist of late, as the hard-tackling midfield enforcer scored his second stunner of the season with a first-time volley off a chipped service from Quinn Sullivan in a 2-1 home win over New York City FC.

4th place (10.4%), Emanuel Reynoso: Bebelo finished off a brilliant offensive sequence for Minnesota United as they drew LAFC, 1-1, at home. 

Check out all of the nominees below:

Goal of the Matchday St. Louis CITY SC Eduard Löwen

