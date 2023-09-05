Columbus Crew waive midfielder Luis Díaz

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived

The Columbus Crew have waived midfielder Luis Díaz, the club announced Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Costa Rican international, who joined Columbus as a Young Designated Player in 2019 from C.S. Herediano, departs after posting six goals and 14 assists over 83 regular-season games (51 starts).

A member of the Crew's MLS Cup 2020-winning side, Díaz was limited to just 80 minutes this season (0g/1a) under first-year head coach Wilfried Nancy.

“We appreciate Luis’ contributions to our club, including during our 2020 MLS Cup championship season, and wish him well moving forward,” president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a press release.

Díaz's exit follows the summer departures of Lucas Zelarayán and Miloš Degenek, with the Crew adding forward Diego Rossi, defender Rudy Camacho and midfielder/defender Julian Gressel during the Secondary Transfer Window.

Columbus are on track for an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return, sitting fifth in the Eastern Conference table. Their 54 goals scored are tops in MLS.