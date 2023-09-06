10 MLS NEXT Pro standouts working towards first-team call-ups 

The 2023 MLS and MLS NEXT Pro seasons are coming into their final weeks and for many players, the opportunity to earn a larger role within the first team remains very much a possibility.

For many MLS clubs, the fight to get across the red line before Decision Day is still achievable. Teams such as FC Cincinnati, Philadelphia Union, and St. Louis CITY SC are sitting in a good position with just under two months of regular season action to go.

Others such as the Chicago Fire FC, Austin FC, and Sporting Kansas City are on the outside looking in and could use a slight push to get into the postseason.

Several MLS NEXT Pro standouts have not only been key to their team’s seasons so far but could also be worthy of a first-team role over the final weeks of the MLS season. In addition, teams such as Toronto FC and Colorado Rapids could test young players with an eye toward closing out their seasons on a high note and building for next year.