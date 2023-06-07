FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta wins Goal of the Matchday

Goal of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

Score one more for FC Cincinnati in 2023's ongoing battle for Hell is Real bragging rights. This time, it's Luciano Acosta giving the current Supporters' Shield leaders the one-up over their Ohio rivals, narrowly edging out the Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernández for AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 17.

Cincy's star playmaker secured 37.1% of the fan vote to earn the distinction for his game-winner in a 1-0 decision against Chicago Fire FC. The goal featured a beautiful first touch, evasive second touch, and then deadly shot on goal in a stunningly efficient display of skill that summed up his highly-effective 2023 season.

Cucho Hernández came in second (35.3%) with a sliding first-time volley in Columbus's dominant 4-2 win over Charlotte FC. Unsurprisingly, It was Lucas Zelarayán who came up with the assist as the two DPs continue to build their chemistry, and their case as MLS' best one-two punch.

Third place (15.9%) went to Hany Mukhtar, who can't stop scoring as of late (four in his last three matches), for a solo run featuring a silky nutmeg in red-hot Nashville SC's 2-1 win over FC Dallas.

Ian Fray brings up the rear (11.7%) with an outside-the-box blast that ended up being a consultation goal for Inter Miami CF in their 2-1 loss to D.C. United.

Check out all the nominees below:

