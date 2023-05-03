DC United's Christian Benteke wins Goal of the Matchday

This one wasn’t even close.

D.C. United striker Christian Benteke has won his first AT&T 5G Goal of the Week award since coming to MLS last summer from English Premier League side Crystal Palace.

The result-sealing strike during Matchday 10 that earned 48.7% of the vote? A stunning bicycle kick in the Black-and-Red’s 3-0 win over Charlotte FC, helping Wayne Rooney’s side earn a third straight win as the Belgian international enjoys a starring role.