DC United's Christian Benteke wins Goal of the Matchday

Goal of the Matchday 10: Christian Benteke

MLSsoccer staff

This one wasn’t even close.

D.C. United striker Christian Benteke has won his first AT&T 5G Goal of the Week award since coming to MLS last summer from English Premier League side Crystal Palace.

The result-sealing strike during Matchday 10 that earned 48.7% of the vote? A stunning bicycle kick in the Black-and-Red’s 3-0 win over Charlotte FC, helping Wayne Rooney’s side earn a third straight win as the Belgian international enjoys a starring role.

Second place belonged to Columbus Crew striker Cucho Hernández (27.2%), who returned from his knee injury with a bang. The club-record signing, with eyes for the top corner, curled home a beautiful shot in a 2-1 defeat to Inter Miami CF.

CF Montréal’s swift team move in a 2-0 win at Sporting Kansas City, capped by midfielder Bryce Duke (14.4%), slotted third. A line-splitting pass and powerful far-post shot, delivered by San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Jackson Yueill (9.8%) in a 2-2 draw at Austin FC, brought up the rear.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Goal of the Matchday Christian Benteke D.C. United

