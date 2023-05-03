DC United's Christian Benteke wins Goal of the Matchday

This one wasn’t even close.
D.C. United striker Christian Benteke has won his first AT&T 5G Goal of the Week award since coming to MLS last summer from English Premier League side Crystal Palace.
The result-sealing strike during Matchday 10 that earned 48.7% of the vote? A stunning bicycle kick in the Black-and-Red’s 3-0 win over Charlotte FC, helping Wayne Rooney’s side earn a third straight win as the Belgian international enjoys a starring role.
Second place belonged to Columbus Crew striker Cucho Hernández (27.2%), who returned from his knee injury with a bang. The club-record signing, with eyes for the top corner, curled home a beautiful shot in a 2-1 defeat to Inter Miami CF.
CF Montréal’s swift team move in a 2-0 win at Sporting Kansas City, capped by midfielder Bryce Duke (14.4%), slotted third. A line-splitting pass and powerful far-post shot, delivered by San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Jackson Yueill (9.8%) in a 2-2 draw at Austin FC, brought up the rear.