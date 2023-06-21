Real Salt Lake's Pablo Ruiz wins Goal of the Matchday

Goal of the Matchday

Was there any doubt?

Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz won AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 19 in a landslide, earning 81.7% of the vote for his stunning goal from beyond midfield.

In RSL’s 2-1 victory over D.C. United, the 24-year-old Argentine caught D.C. United goalkeeper Tyler Miller off his line and, from near the left sideline, scored from 68.24 yards out – nearly eight yards further than Lucas Zelarayan's Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 18.

Hany Mukhtar won the race for second, with the Nashville SC star claiming 12.2% of the vote for his first-time finish inside the side netting in the 75th minute off an audacious back-heeled assist by Dax McCarty to complete his fourth MLS hat trick and cap a 3-1 victory over St. Louis CITY SC.

Gustavo Bou took third (4.2%) for his fake cross/clinical finish with his left foot to pace the New England Revolution to a 3-1 win over Orlando City SC. Revs teammate Carles Gil finished fourth (1.9%), his low laser inside the far post capping a deadly counterattack.

Check out all the nominees below.

