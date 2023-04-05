Goal of the Matchday

Toronto FC's Federico Bernardeschi wins Goal of the Matchday

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Goal of the Matchday 6: Federico Bernardeschi

This one wasn’t even close.

In a landslide, Toronto FC forward Federico Bernardeschi (53.2%) has won AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 6.

It’s an understandable outcome when the Italian star, early in Toronto’s 2-2 draw with Charlotte FC, curled home an inswinging Olimpico. The wind helped his left-footed shot at BMO Field, but it’s no mistake that Bernardeschi has now been involved in 10 of Toronto's last 17 MLS goals (seven goals, three assists) dating back to Aug. 27, 2022.

With Bernardeschi in the clear, second place belonged to Columbus Crew midfielder Aidan Morris (23.2%) after latching onto a nifty back-heel pass from Lucas Zelarayán. That was the homegrown standout’s first of two goals in a 4-0 rout of Real Salt Lake.

Nashville SC winger Fafà Picault (16.2%) snagged third place for a full-sprint breakaway lob in a 2-0 win at Orlando City SC. New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil (7.4%) placed fourth after lashing home a near-post strike in a 1-1 draw with New York City FC.

Check out all of the nominees below.

Goal of the Matchday Federico Bernardeschi Toronto FC

