Most improved: 7 MLS players who have leveled up in 2023

Under Caleb Porter last year, Moreira was a middling right back who struggled to change games. This year, we’ve gotten a whole new Moreira. The 29-year-old is now playing in what looks like a perfect role for him: a right-sided center back in Nancy’s back three. As a center back, Moreira can still get forward, but he can also use his quality on the ball and savvy spatial awareness to find weak points in the opposing defense and exploit them with clever progressive passes.