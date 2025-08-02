Diego Rossi helps Columbus Crew keep Leagues Cup title defense alive

The reigning Leagues Cup champions came up with the response they needed.

"I really liked the energy that we had and that’s why we did what we did tonight."

“We stayed on task and did well,” head coach Wilfried Nancy said after the game. “We wanted to get better in certain things, try to score more goals and also defend better.

After a dramatic shootout loss to Toluca on Tuesday, the Columbus Crew , came out with a purpose in Friday's 3-1 victory over Puebla. The three points keep the Crew alive in the tight standings race as they look to escape Phase One and defend their 2024 title.

Rossi responds

It was a crucial bounce-back result for the Crew, who had to settle for one point in their Phase One opener – a game in which they blew a 2-0 lead before falling 4-2 in the decisive penalty shootout.

Star forward Diego Rossi had a pair of missed penalty kicks in that match — one with just two minutes left in regulation and the other in the shootout. But the Uruguayan atoned in a big way Friday, notching a goal and an assist. His 16th-minute tally moved Rossi into a tie for third in all-time Leagues Cup goals (eight).

“He was so sad after the last game,” Nancy said of Rossi. “For me, I don’t believe in luck. He has the best work ethic on the team. I’m really happy for him because he deserved it tonight.”

As a squad, the Crew played their best at the right time following Tuesday's disappointing loss. Nancy noted that they were able to match Puebla’s fitness and intensity.