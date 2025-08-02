Diego Rossi helps Columbus Crew keep Leagues Cup title defense alive

The reigning Leagues Cup champions came up with the response they needed.
After a dramatic shootout loss to Toluca on Tuesday, the Columbus Crew, came out with a purpose in Friday's 3-1 victory over Puebla. The three points keep the Crew alive in the tight standings race as they look to escape Phase One and defend their 2024 title.
“We stayed on task and did well,” head coach Wilfried Nancy said after the game. “We wanted to get better in certain things, try to score more goals and also defend better.
"I really liked the energy that we had and that’s why we did what we did tonight."
Rossi responds
It was a crucial bounce-back result for the Crew, who had to settle for one point in their Phase One opener – a game in which they blew a 2-0 lead before falling 4-2 in the decisive penalty shootout.
Star forward Diego Rossi had a pair of missed penalty kicks in that match — one with just two minutes left in regulation and the other in the shootout. But the Uruguayan atoned in a big way Friday, notching a goal and an assist. His 16th-minute tally moved Rossi into a tie for third in all-time Leagues Cup goals (eight).
“He was so sad after the last game,” Nancy said of Rossi. “For me, I don’t believe in luck. He has the best work ethic on the team. I’m really happy for him because he deserved it tonight.”
As a squad, the Crew played their best at the right time following Tuesday's disappointing loss. Nancy noted that they were able to match Puebla’s fitness and intensity.
“I’m not surprised about [our] reaction,” he said. “To play with the same intensity three days later, I am really proud of my team.”
A new star emerges
The Crew also received a boost from an unlikely source: Nineteen-year-old homegrown Columbus native Taha Habroune, who earned man of the match honors for his standout performance in just his second start of the year in all competitions.
Habroune notched two assists, first with a beautiful slaloming run to set up Rossi's goal. Later in the first half, he burst through Puebla's midfield again to set up Andrés Herrera's 39th-minute finish.
“I’m not surprised,” Nancy said when asked about Habroune. “Taha was supposed to start more last year. He deserved to have minutes … What you saw today is something I was starting to see two to three weeks ago. The two passes he made, really good passes.”
Staying alive
It remains an uphill battle for the Crew to qualify for the next round, with only four spots available to 18 MLS teams. But this performance gives them a fighting chance heading into their final Leagues Cup Phase One match against Club León on Tuesday (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass - Apple TV+; FS1).
“All those games against Mexican teams, I love them because we have to play with consistent intensity, and it is so difficult,” Nancy said.
“Now it’s rest, because we play in three days and try to do it again.”