Inter Miami's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

Lionel Messi in a fan-driven poll? The outcome was inevitable, much like his play on the pitch.

Inter Miami CF's superstar forward has won AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 29 of the 2023 MLS season, earning a whopping 89.7% of the vote. This follows a sublime give-and-go combination with Benjamin Cremaschi that sealed the GOAT's MLS debut and a 2-0 win at the New York Red Bulls. Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, Messi's fellow summertime signings and ex-FC Barcelona stars, flourished in the buildup as well.

2nd place (4.4%), Saba Lobjanidze: A backheel feed and a backheel finish. Lobjanidze's first-ever Atlanta United goal was a stunner, helping seal a 4-0 rout of Nashville SC – an exclamation mark on the DP winger's MLS debut.

3rd place (4.2%), Xande Silva: The benefactor of a sweeping cross from Thiago Almada, Silva's perfectly-timed volley started Atlanta's lopsided 4-0 victory over Southern rival Nashville SC. The play helped Silva earn a Team of the Matchday presented by Audi bench spot.

4th place (1.7%), Erik Thommy: Sporting Kansas City's German midfielder seems good for a few bangers each season, and his latest golazo capped a 3-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes – a Western Conference matchup with Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs implications. Thommy's powerful blast followed a charging run towards the 18-yard box.

Check out all of the nominees below

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
USMNT calls, Benja Cremaschi answers: "We have high expectations for him"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT calls, Benja Cremaschi answers: “We have high expectations for him”
MLS Fantasy Week 24 positional rankings and gaming advice
Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 24 positional rankings and gaming advice
Your Wednesday Kickoff: Which games have the highest playoff stakes?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Wednesday Kickoff: Which games have the highest playoff stakes?
MLS & Continental Tire team up for 10th annual Kick Childhood Cancer campaign

MLS & Continental Tire team up for 10th annual Kick Childhood Cancer campaign

USA roster: Benjamin Cremaschi called up for September friendlies

USA roster: Benjamin Cremaschi called up for September friendlies
